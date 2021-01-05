There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atchison County from December 28, 2020, through January 4, 2021. The breakdown of cases includes:

1 female – age 20-29

5 females, 1 male – ages 40-49

3 females, 1 male – ages 50-59

3 females – ages 60-69

1 male – age 70-79

As of January 4, 2021, there have been 367 total cases in Atchison County and 10 deaths. There are currently 16 active cases with one currently active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital. The seven-day testing positivity rate from December 2-30, 2020, is 4.8%.

The Missouri Department of Health is partnering with the Missouri Community Health Centers and MAKO Medical Laboratories to offer free testing events throughout the state. There is no eligibility other than to have a Missouri address. The test is a PCR test done by an anterior nares or mid-nasal swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test. To register, visit: https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting/#test-site-id. If you need assistance, call 919-351-MAKO (6256).

Testing sites nearby include:

Holt County – January 7, 2020, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Northwest Health Services, 1303 State Street, Mound City, Missouri

Nodaway County – January 8, 2021, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1407 North Country Club Road, Maryville, Missouri

Worth County – January 11, 2021, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Worth County High School, 510 East Ave., Grant City, Missouri

Gentry County – January 14, 2021, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Stanberry City Hall, 130 West 1st Street, Stanberry, Missouri

The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space. Wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

1-4-21

FATALITIES 10

ACTIVE CASES 16

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 341

TOTAL CASES 367

MALE 156

FEMALE 211

UNDER 20 YEARS 40

21-29 YEARS 33

30-39 YEARS 39

40-49 YEARS 50

50-59 YEARS 57

60-69 YEARS 71

70-79 YEARS 49

80+ YEARS 28