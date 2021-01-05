There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Atchison County from December 28, 2020, through January 4, 2021. The breakdown of cases includes:
1 female – age 20-29
5 females, 1 male – ages 40-49
3 females, 1 male – ages 50-59
3 females – ages 60-69
1 male – age 70-79
As of January 4, 2021, there have been 367 total cases in Atchison County and 10 deaths. There are currently 16 active cases with one currently active COVID-19 hospitalization in our local hospital. The seven-day testing positivity rate from December 2-30, 2020, is 4.8%.
The Missouri Department of Health is partnering with the Missouri Community Health Centers and MAKO Medical Laboratories to offer free testing events throughout the state. There is no eligibility other than to have a Missouri address. The test is a PCR test done by an anterior nares or mid-nasal swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test. To register, visit: https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting/#test-site-id. If you need assistance, call 919-351-MAKO (6256).
Testing sites nearby include:
Holt County – January 7, 2020, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Northwest Health Services, 1303 State Street, Mound City, Missouri
Nodaway County – January 8, 2021, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1407 North Country Club Road, Maryville, Missouri
Worth County – January 11, 2021, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Worth County High School, 510 East Ave., Grant City, Missouri
Gentry County – January 14, 2021, 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Stanberry City Hall, 130 West 1st Street, Stanberry, Missouri
The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space. Wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.
COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY
1-4-21
FATALITIES 10
ACTIVE CASES 16
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 341
TOTAL CASES 367
MALE 156
FEMALE 211
UNDER 20 YEARS 40
21-29 YEARS 33
30-39 YEARS 39
40-49 YEARS 50
50-59 YEARS 57
60-69 YEARS 71
70-79 YEARS 49
80+ YEARS 28