H. Reed Gebhards, the son of William H. and Nola (Kimble) Gebhards, was born April 17, 1932, in Hamburg, Iowa. Reed attended country school north of Rock Port, Missouri, and graduated from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, in 1951. On August 8, 1952, Reed entered the United States Air Force and served his country for four years, receiving his honorable discharge on August 7, 1956.

On January 6, 1957, Reed was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Davisson at the Methodist Church, Akron, Colorado. They made their home and farmed the family farm in Langdon, Missouri. They became the parents of two daughters, Diana and Stacy. Following Reed’s retirement in the late 1990s, the couple moved to Rock Port in 2008. Reed passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, at the age of 88.

Reed was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port, and Benton Drainage Board. He enjoyed golfing and especially loved pulling their trailer and camping. They traveled to Branson, Missouri, Big Lake, Missouri, Montana, and the Black Hills in South Dakota.

Besides his parents, Reed was preceded in death by daughter, Stacy Teater. Survivors include wife, Barbara Gebhards, Rock Port; daughter, Diana Weber, Rock Port; grandchildren, Brooks Weber, Joshua Shelton, Trey (Lydia) Weber, Chase (Alyssa Loveridge) Weber, and Adam (Sydney Boxell) Teater; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Interment was at Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port. Military rites were under the auspices of Ralph Greer American Legion Post #49, Rock Port. Memorials may be directed to the Rock Port Baptist Church.