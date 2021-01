The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Elizabeth N. Parsons, 26, Watson, Missouri, was arrested December 31, 2020, at 11:11 p.m. on I-29 near Rock Port, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: FTA – Minor Visibly Intoxicated.

David A. White, 49, Iowa City, Iowa, was arrested January 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at Johnson County, Iowa, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for: Probation Violation.