Marvin Nelson Dunkle, Jr., age 87 of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Centre Health and Rehab in Fort Collins, Colorado, with his daughter and son by his side.

Marvin was born in Veteran, Wyoming, on September 19, 1933, and was the fourth child of Marvin N. and Dorothy L. Dunkle. He attended one-room country schools for the first seven years of his education, graduating from Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Missouri, in 1952.

In December of 1953 Marvin was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served for two years. After his military service, Marvin attended Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri, graduating with a degree in education and business in 1960.

Marvin married the love of his life, Rita Faye Hayes, who was an employed registered nurse at the Fairfax Community Hospital, in January of 1957.

After 27 years of employment at CSU, Marvin retired in 1993 and he and Rita thoroughly enjoyed their time together, traveling some, and spending a good portion of their time together in “The Hills,” playing video poker in Blackhawk and Central City.

His wife Rita, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the love of his life. Marvin enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren through the years, attending dance recitals, recreation, club and high school sporting events.

Marvin is survived by his children, David J. and wife Janna, Rhonda Gorham and husband David, all of Loveland; five grandchildren, Brittanny Wiens (Tyson) of Erie, Courtney Costa (Aaron) of Berthoud, Justin Gorham, Brooklyn Dunkle, and Braden Dunkle, all of Loveland; four great-grandchildren, Brielle, Tessa, Jayce, and Parker; and one sister, Ruth Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Nelson and Dorothy Lynn Dunkle; his wife, Rita; and siblings, Eula White, Alice Thomas, Eva Clark, and William Boyd Dunkle.

Cremation has been completed. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pathways Hospice or St. Jude Hospital in care of Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. Hwy. 287, Fort Collins, CO 80525.