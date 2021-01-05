Bella Jayne Reeves

Summer and Brett Reeves of Tarkio, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their baby girl, Bella Jayne Reeves. Bella was born at 2:36 p.m. December 28, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. She weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Besides her parents, Bella is welcomed home by sister, Graceyn, age 8 years, and brother, Emmett, age 2 years.

Maternal grandparents are Kevin Jones of Auburn, Nebraska, the late David Lininger, and the late Kim Graham. Maternal great-grandparents are Gary and Judy Burke, Jan Lininger, and Dennis Graham, all of Rock Port, Rosella McPherson of Tarkio, and Corky and Peggy Jones of Brownville, Nebraska. Paternal grandparents are Karena and Brett Reeves, Sr. of Peru, Nebraska. Paternal great-grandmother is Dorothy Miedl of Auburn.

Esme Margaret Ann Vogler

Krystan Hines and Daniel Vogler of Fairfax, Missouri, are pleased to announce the birth of their of their baby girl, Esme Margaret Ann Vogler. Esme was born at 7:23 a.m. on December 31, 2020, at Community Hospital-Fairfax. She weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Chris Hines of Tarkio and the late Natalie Bruce. Paternal grandparents are James Vogler and Elaine “Pearl” Burns. Maternal great-grandparents are Junior and Barb Hines. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Daniel Vogler and Ethel Vogler.