The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri, announced students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2020 fall semester.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Melanie A. Wilson, Maryville, was named to the President’s honor roll.