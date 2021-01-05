OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service. Face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19. OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find about service in your area. Visit their website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab to see the full schedule.

Fares are $4 outside the county, and $1 each time you board the bus in-town.

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is:

Shenandoah: 1st Tuesday each month

Maryville: 3rd Tuesday each month

Tarkio in-town: 1st and 3rd Friday

St. Joseph: 5th Tuesday of the month.