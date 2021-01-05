The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Chris Chamberlain presiding. Board members present were Ron Deatz, Lisa Farmer, Lavon Paukert, and Todd Stevens. Also present were Superintendent Trevor Hale, Chief of Police Shannon Sherwood, and City Clerk Emily Schulte. Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT Area Engineer, was present via Zoom.

The meeting agenda was approved, as well as the minutes of the November 18, 2020, meeting minutes.

MoDOT/Skyline Drive

Jennifer Jarvis, MoDOT Area Engineer, relayed three alternatives for the MoDOT-owned portion of Skyline Drive. A generic maintenance agreement, applying to the cost share program, and an outside the box cost share.

• The maintenance agreement would be generic; MoDOT would service the road only, the city would be responsible for everything else, including clearing of ice and snow.

• The cost-share program typically requires a $200,000 project minimum and the bid report estimate from the MoDOT design team estimated this Skyline Drive project at around $80,000. Jarvis would assist the city in completing an application which would require an exception for the minimum cost share.

• The outside-the-box cost share would involve MoDOT installing a new guardrail, suppling blocks for the retaining wall, deeding the property to the city, and then the city would be responsible for the remaining costs associated with fixing the deteriorating retaining wall with the provided blocks.

Jarvis confirmed Alderman Stevens’ assumption of MoDOT picking and overseeing the contractor. The application for the 50/50 cost share would be due in April and the project should meet all requirements except for the cost threshold. If the project comes in over the quoted $80,000 estimate it is typically the responsibility of the city or county to pay those overages. Stevens noted having our own engineering study done with the estimate coming in higher than MoDOT’s.

Superintendent Hale reiterated that MoDOT’s portion of the maintenance agreement would only cover the road surface, nothing else. The outside-the-box cost share option does supply the city with blocks, however the cost to install them would still be fairly significant. The city could also move forward with submitting an application for the 50/50 cost share, however it did not seem promising that the city would be awarded the funds and half of the project costs would be due up front from the city if they were.

Discussion then took place regarding MIRMA’s recommendation of closing accesses to the road on city property. With winter quickly approaching and lower usage of the road during times of inclement weather, a temporary blocking of the road might be in the city’s best interest. Proper signage would be installed accordingly.

The aldermen voted to approve temporarily blocking the entrances of the MoDOT owned portion of Skyline Drive for the winter, per MoDOT’s deeming of the road being substandard.

City Consent Agenda

The city financial statements, accounts payable, tax report, delinquent tax list, and all board and departmental reports were approved.

Utility Consent Agenda

The utility financial statements, accounts payable, purchased power and water statements, take or pay water use report, water loss reports, Utility Clerk report and City Superintendent report were approved.

Ordinance 1208 –

2021 City Budget

Bill # 1208 – Adopting 2021 City Budget – was read by Deatz. The first reading was approved unanimously. The second reading was read by Stevens and also approved unanimously. Mayor Chamberlain declared Bill #1208, Ordinance #1208.

Ordinance 1209 –

2021 Utility Budget

Bill # 1209 – Adopting 2021 Utility Budget – was read by Stevens. The first reading was approved unanimosly. The second reading was read by Paukert. It was also approved unanimously. Mayor Chamberlain declared Bill #1209, Ordinance #1209.

Ordinance 1210 –

2021 Park Budget

Bill # 1210 – Adopting 2021 Park Board Budget – was read by Stevens. The first reading was approved unanimously. The second reading was read by Deatz. It was approved unanimously. Mayor Chamberlain declared Bill #1210, Ordinance #1210.

2021 Liquor Licenses

2021 liquor license applications were received from the following: Casey’s General Store, The Wood’s Shed, Iguanas Baja, Trail’s End, Rock Port Foods, and 110 Travel Plaza.

The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the City of Rock Port 2021 liquor license applications.

Restore Rock Port

City Attorney Emily Bauman gave her opinion on deteriorating buildings owned by LLCs within city limits. Letters can be sent to the LLCs as well as their owners/members and they can then be ticketed if improvements are not made. The city could also choose to abate the nuisances then proceed to put liens against those properties.

Chief Sherwood will begin sending letters, per the attorney’s guidance.

No Parking Signs

Bauman also gave an opinion for the inquiries regarding no parking signs on residential streets. It was advised to ensure the restrictions would benefit more than just a select few individuals. There would also be an option of re-zoning and requiring residents to purchase parking permits to be allowed to park on the street.

Lewis Proclamation

The aldermen approved a proclamation for Jim Lewis.

Chief of Police

Shannon Sherwood

Chief Sherwood reported the Shop with a Cop program purchased gifts this holiday season for 30 children. Due to COVID it was not the typical Shop with a Cop experience. He appreciated Terri McGuire, Emily Schulte, Lavon Paukert, Karen Miller, and Kallie Sherwood for helping to pull everything together so quickly.

He also extended a thank you to the donors who help make this program possible.

City Clerk Emily Schulte

Election filing opens December 15 at 8:00 a.m. and closes January 19 at 5:00 p.m. Filings are being accepted for Mayor, North Ward Alderman, and South Ward Alderman, all two-year terms.

City pet license renewals are being postponed while the city lobby is closed.

Superintendent

Trevor Hale

The switch gear project is finally nearing an end. New metering is being installed and switches are being changed out. This final stage will require city outages. Some outages will be for specific portions of town, while others will involve the entire town. Outages will occur after the first of the year on days forecasted to have the best weather. The utility office will notify residents of their planned outages.

Fair Oaks Housing is looking to individually meter all their units in the near future; 52 meters would need to be purchased and installed. A used truck was purchased to replace the 1990 blue Ford. COVID protocols being utilized were discussed.

COVID Protocols

The board was reminded of the first protocol passed at the October 28 meeting. The aldermen had voted to approve for employees to receive up to two weeks of paid leave with proof of a positive COVID test result.

The board was then informed of a second protocol discussed and temporarily implemented December 9.

City Clerk Schulte, Office Manager McGuire, and Superintendent Hale placed an inquiry call to Mayor Chamberlain per two employees from separate departments being out sick. The following was discussed and agreed upon until further notice:

1) If an employee demonstrates COVID-like symptoms, the employee will be expected to report to their supervisor and take a sick day.

2) That employee should then get tested as soon as possible. A rapid test is preferred when available. The employee should turn the test into their health insurance. Any amount not covered through insurance will be the responsibility of workman’s comp or the city.

3) The employee may return to work with one of the following:

a) a negative test result

b) completion of quarantine as recommended by the CDC following a positive test result

4) Supervisors have the authority to grant one day, amounting to eight hours, of paid leave to any employee that:

a) was instructed to stay home with COVID-like symptoms

b) is no longer experiencing symptoms

c) is still waiting on their supervisor/city ordered COVID test results

The aldermen voted to approve the City Employee COVID Protocol 2.

Alderwoman Lisa Farmer

Alderwoman Farmer mentioned getting an inquiry regarding a city mask mandate. It was relayed to the inquirer that though the city fully encourages citizens taking all necessary COVID precautions to keep both themselves as well as others safe, they do not believe they have the legal authority to mandate mask wearing.

Alderwoman

Lavon Paukert

Alderwoman Paukert thanked Chief Sherwood for organizing another Shop with a Cop event; she enjoyed assisting and is hopeful the event can go back to normal next year.

Executive Session

Stevens moved to adjourn into executive session for personnel matters pursuant to Section 610.021(3) RSMo. Farmer seconded. All votes aye.

Stevens moved to adjourn executive session and resume regular session. Deatz seconded. All votes aye.

Chief Sherwood, Superintendent Hale, and Clerk Schulte were asked to rejoin the meeting.

Mayor Chamberlain requested permission to talk with the City Attorney Bauman.

The meeting was then adjourned.