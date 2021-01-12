Darlene Esther Buck, 88, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Friendship Haven. No services are planned at this time. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Darlene was born November 4, 1932, in St. Anthony, Iowa, to Chris and Martha (Luthi) Zahnd. She married Paul E. Buck on August 11, 1951, in Melbourne, Iowa. Darlene graduated from Melbourne High School in 1950. She began her career in banking at the Melbourne Savings Bank and concluded with Garden National Bank in Garden City, Kansas. Darlene retired to Rock Port, Missouri, and had her own tax service. She served on the Community Hospital-Fairfax Board in Fairfax, Missouri, Church Council and was Volunteer of the Year at the hospital, and Rock Port Methodist Church. She loved her family, friends, golfing, boating, traveling, and playing bridge. Darlene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Dodge.

Darlene is survived by her children, Douglas Buck and Susan (Larry) Linn; grandchildren, Nicole (Seth) Zehr, Corey (Mallory) Bogenreif, Ryan (Linzee) Buck, and Emily (Will) Buck; step-grandchild, Jordon Linn; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Buck (July 29, 2011), and by her parents.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Friendship Haven and Unity Point Hospice for taking such good care of Mom. She will be missed by all who knew her.