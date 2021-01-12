The Fairfax Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-through fish and chicken fry Saturday, January 16, 2021. Carp, catfish, or chicken, fries, and cole slaw will be served starting at 5:00 p.m.

Enter the fire station parking lot from the north off Hwy. 59. Your meal will be handed to you through the car window at the station, then you can exit to the south of the station onto Route J.

Free-will donations will be accepted. Free delivery is available to senior citizens in town. Call 660-686-2581.