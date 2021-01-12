The United States Department of Agriculture has funds to extend the Seamless Summer Option for school breakfasts and lunches, hopefully until the end of the 2020-21 school year. This is subject to change if/when the funds run out, but as of now, Atchison County students will continue to eat free breakfast and lunch daily. No one will be charged for lunch until further notice. Charges are applied for extra milk and extra entrees, and milk purchases without taking the meal.

These free meals apply to all PK-12 children enrolled in school, as well as all children ages 1-18 who are not enrolled in school but live in the school district, and all virtual learners.

TARKIO R-I

For those who have a child eligible for free meals who are not attending school, these meals will be available for family members to pick up at the east doors (under the awning) of the elementary school from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon Monday through Friday. The district is not delivering meals at this time. Families need to contact the elementary office at 660-736-4177 by 3:00 p.m. the day before to get on lunch count for the following day. Lunch counts received after 3:00 p.m. the day before, or the morning of, are subject to availability. Breakfasts for the next day will be sent home with lunch each day.

Families are responsible to pay for meals given out prior to September 14, 2020, unless they are approved for free lunch. Since the program could end abruptly, it is suggested that families keep a positive balance in their children’s lunch accounts.

FAIRFAX R-3

The Fairfax School District is able to extend its free meal services, provided to community families this fall, through May of 2021. If you have questions or would like to enroll in this program, call 660-686-2421, ext 2.

ROCK PORT R-II

Rock Port began utilizing the Summer Food Service Program sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in December, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all Rock Port R-II students. The school will be able to continue utilizing this program throughout the rest of the school year. There is no extra work or documentation to complete, but Mr. Ethan Sickels, Superintendent, asks that you continue encouraging your student(s) to take advantage of the free breakfast and lunch options provided by the district.

This offer also extends to any child ages 0-18 as well. Many have taken advantage, and hopefully will continue to do so. If you are interested in your non-school age child receiving a meal from the school, contact the elementary office each morning by 9:00 a.m. so they can be included in the count. You will need to come to the school to pick-up the meal between 11:00-11:30 a.m., as no delivery options are available.

Any extra meals, or a la carte purchases will still be charged at the regular rate.