Submitted by Pastor Richard Boettner, Rock Port Baptist Church

I hope in this article to present some truths about Jesus that will help us to live after Christmas is all finished, and as we begin the New Year 2021.

I am also aware that these are days of difficult circumstances for us in our world at large. We see the effects of a worldwide pandemic, and an excessive amount of political and social strife that needs change and healing. Perhaps my own personal circumstances seem so overwhelming that I might begin to wonder if a happy new year is even possible?

My concern here is not to come up with any political, financial or medical solutions, but to strengthen our spiritual relationship with God as we focus on what Jesus has done for us, and will continue to do for us in the days ahead. He will minister grace to each of us in a personal and individual way. He will also strengthen us together in our individual church fellowships as we consider that we are all in this together. Hebrews 12:1-3 is a helpful passage of scripture for me and I ask you to read it as well:

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinners, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.” (Hebrews 12:1-3)

Here are five points to consider from this text:

1) Let us throw off hindrances and entanglements (vs. 1). In this passage our spiritual journey is compared to running a race. I love the old story of a rabbit racing against the turtle. Surprisingly, the turtle is the one who wins, as slow and steady can do better than fast and frazzled at times. The rabbit became tired because of too many distractions and hindrances. Identify those things in your life and you will run the race better and with less difficulty.

2) Let us run with perseverance (vs. 1). The race is hard at times. It feels easy to just quit or give up. When we persevere we keep going and make progress even when it is hard. For the Christian this is not done in our own strength but by the gracious provision of God. He gives wisdom, strength, and courage for us, as Jesus’ life is lived through us by the Holy Spirit.

3) Let us be fixed on Jesus (vs. 2). What we focus on is huge. In this text Jesus is referred to as “the pioneer and the perfecter of our faith.” This means simply that He started the process and He will finish it. This is especially encouraging when we face hardship. We might think that God has abandoned us, is ignoring us, or doesn’t care. All of those are wrong ideas because our focus is misdirected. Our faithful Creator will bring us through and on to the end of our journey in His eternal presence in heaven. We can be assured that the good works He wants us to do will also be done in this life as well.

4) Let us come to the Cross (vs. 2). I encourage this part of the text especially whenever we take the Lord’s Supper together and remember what Jesus did for us. He took the shame of the Cross but saw the joy of His final destiny after it was all over, at the right hand of God. Jesus also taught His disciples to take up their cross daily and follow Him. God will sustain us we endure the suffering and persevere with the sacrifices we need to make to do His will.

5) Let us consider Him in our hearts (vs. 3). And now the final command is for us to consider this on a personal basis in our hearts. Do I know Jesus? Am I following Him as I persevere with life’s trials? Am I finding joy in the work He gives me to do as I see it benefit others? Am I connected with others in fellowship so the commands above are seen as “Let us”, not just “Let me”?

I sincerely pray that this writing will help you to follow Jesus. If you have questions or comments please feel free to contact me on the email tab at rockportbaptistchurch.com.