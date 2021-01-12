The Rock Port Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: spinach, kraut, crackers, rice, pancake mix, syrup, paper towels, peaches, pineapple, chicken, spam, jelly, and fruit juices (not apple juice).

Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church and placed into one of the shopping carts located in the lobby. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 226, Rock Port, MO 64482. Write Food Pantry on the memo line.

If you live in Rock Port or Watson you may qualify for services at the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance. For more information, call Erika at 660-744-2101.