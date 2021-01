The Rock Port Junior High Scholar Bowl Team competed in its first meet January 7, 2021, at Rock Port. The team scores were: Rock Port 60, Mound City 100; Rock Port 60, South Holt 61; and Rock Port 70, DeKalb 40. Team members, from left to right, are: front – Malachi Skillen, Jadyn Lawrence, Emma Teten, and Caleb Palmer; back row – Bracton Cook, Ryan Lucas, Ryder Herron, Jakobie Hays, Jaymes Herron, and Coach Thomas Herron.