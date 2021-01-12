Stephen Eldon “Steve” Mitchell, son of O.E. and Elmo (Wensel) Mitchell, was born February 8, 1947, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri. Steve entered into rest January 5, 2021, at Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 73.

Steve attended Tarkio High School in Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 1965. During his high school career, he lettered in football, basketball, and track. Following graduation, he worked with his father, O.E., in construction and operating bulldozers. With this experience, it led him to enter the United States Navy serving as a Seabee in the Vietnam War. Upon discharge, Steve returned to Tarkio and worked for his father. Later, he enjoyed working with his closest friend and cousin, Larry Logsdon in various other jobs.

Steve lived by the Seabee motto, “We build, we fight.” He was proud of his military service and enjoyed telling his war stories and experiences to his family and all who knew him. Steve later joined the Masonic Lodge and the Shriners.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, O.E. and Elmo (Wensel) Mitchell, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Left to cherish his memory are children, Bridgett Mitchell, Owatonna, Minnesota, Brandy (Greg) Gommels, Winona, Minnesota, Sara Husted, Godfrey, Illinois, Courtney Owens (Dustin Wiley) Grant City, Missouri, and Shane (Mandy) Mitchell, Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren, Paige Borchert, Elysa Guerra, Dominick Ross, London Wood, Jayden (Sawyer Andresen) Owens, Garett and Jared Owens, Ayden, Landon and Pierce Mitchell; great-grandchild, Aurora Jean Andresen; sister, Janice (Robert) Pfenning, Wheatridge, Colorado; and closest/dearest cousins, Larry and Mary Beth Logsdon.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. There is no visitation. Inurnment will be at Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the Stephen Mitchell Memorial Fund for final expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.