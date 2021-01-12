The annual election of new members to the Atchison County University of Missouri Extension Council will be held January 18 – 22, 2021.

Any Atchison County resident who is of voting age is eligible to vote. Ballots may be cast online at http://extension.missouri.edu/atchison or in person at the Atchison County Extension office in the Velma Houts Fair Building in Rock Port. The office will be closed Monday, January 18, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. To be counted, ballots must be completed by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22.

The following candidates are on the ballot: Allen Wennihan, Blu Dow, Kevin Sundermann, and Jayme Wood, representing Tarkio; Devon Sons and Nikki Graves, representing Rock Port; and Leslie Sutter, Trevor Brown, Dawn Davis, and Miles Smith, representing Fairfax. Each candidate who receives at least one vote will be elected to the council.

One position representing Rock Port remains open. Anyone at least 18 years old who lives in the Rock Port School District and is interested in serving on the council can call the Extension Office at 660-744-6231 for more information.

The Extension Council is made up of 14 elected and three appointed members. The Extension Council works with University of Missouri Extension specialists in planning and making recommendations for educational programs and managing the Extension office.