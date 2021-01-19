The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) met via Zoom January 13, 2021. Board members present were Bob Alldredge, W.C. Farmer, Craig Corken, Lori Seymour, and Roger Martin. Also present were Monica Bailey, Executive Director, and Carol Clark, assistant.

The November meeting minutes were approved.

Board members also approved the November and December financials as presented.

Farmers State Bank CD #67000916 matured on December 15. Bailey consulted with Treasurer Alldredge and, due to low interest rates, determined that it would be best to reinvest those funds ($31,462.87) into a 12-month CD at Farmers State Bank at 0.35%. This was approved by the board via email. Documentation is on file.

Director’s Report

As determined at the November meeting after reviewing budget draft, the final 2021 budget was approved via email. Documentation is on file.

Business Improvement Grant: eight 2020 grants projects were funded for a total of $7,833.48. Information about the 2021 BI Grant Program is available on ACDC’s website or via mail/email upon request, with $10,000 available for both Basic and 2.0.

ACDC Scholarship information is available in each guidance counselor’s office or via mail/email by request.

ACDC continues to provide staff support to Tarkio Renewal (ACDC coordinates and processes their annual property improvement grant program) and Restore Rock Port (ACDC will eventually process donations).

New Business

Due to COVID concerns, ACDC will not host the annual community business lunches. Bailey will reach out to the cities and community groups that typically share information at these meetings and will include any updates in the spring newsletter.

The meeting was then adjourned.