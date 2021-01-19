The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the honorable Roger M. Prokes at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, January 5, 2021:

Terry Summers vs. 9 Stars, LLC – Civil Motion Hearing on Person. Injury – Other.

State vs. Angelina B. Coffelt – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears pro se and case continued to February 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. for Public Defender to respond to application.

State vs. Travis Lee Holmes – Arraignment on **Possible Section 589.405 RSMo. Charge** Felony Domestic Assault – 2nd Degree, Rape Or Attempted Rape – 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Unlawful Use Of Weapon – Subsection 4 – Exhibiting, Endangering The Welfare Of A Child Creating Substantial Risk- 1st Degree – 1st Offense – No Sexual Conduct (Four Counts), Harassment – 1st Degree (Two Counts), Violation Of Order Of Protection For Adult, Stalking – 1st Degree – 1st Offense, and Domestic Assault – 2nd Degree (Three Counts). Case called. The State appears by PA Hurst, the Defendant appears and with Attorney Scroggie. Motion for change of judge is timely filed and the Supreme Court is asked to appoint a new judge.

State vs. Selena J.M. Somerville – Probation Violation on Felony. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst. The defendant appears and hearing held on Public Defender’s indigency determination. Evidence heard and non-indigency is sustained. Case continued to February 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. James R. Utley – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense, Operated Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility, and Failure To Register Motor Vehicle. Case called and continued to February 2, 2021.

Geraldine L. Duren vs. Tracy Lavay Barker – Show Cause Hearing on Administrative Order. Case called. The defendant fails to appear and case continued to February 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

State vs. Scott E. Brion – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. The state appears by APA Klima and case continued to March 3, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with PA consent.

State vs. Justin M. Scott – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. The state appears by APA Klima. The defendant appears pro se and enters a plea of guilty to a class E felony of non support. The court accepts the guilty plea and suspends imposition of sentence. The defendant is placed on probation for 2 years with the State Probation & Parole. Costs are waived.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the honorable Corey K. Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, Thursday, January 14, 2021:

Absolute Resolutions Invest. vs. Ryan D. Anderson – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Jacob Bradbury Et Al – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Jessica L. Hogue vs. Mark S. Hogue II – Trial Setting on Motion to Modify.

Chad J. Sillers vs. Jordon R. Hughes – Trial Setting on Adult Abuse Stalking.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Gayle Jennings – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called and continued to February 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Chris Russell Farms, LLC vs. Jon Lucas – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. The defendant appears by Attorney Smith and case continued to February 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

Loren B. Messer vs. Tiffany R. Messer – Case Review on Dissolution w/Children.

State vs. Madison Dawn Anderson – Initial Appearance on Infraction. Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt. Defendant sentenced to Fine of $10.00. Costs paid.

State vs. Eric Michael Armbrust – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Gross Weight Exceeded 80,000 Lbs.

State vs. Scott A. Barbee – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Tampering With Utility Meter – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Byron J. Barnhart – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI – Prior.

State vs. Kendall Margaret Biggs – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Defendant sentenced to Fine of $325.50 and Court Cost. Infraction cost paid VB. Traf.

State vs. Scott E. Brion – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears and by PD Euler. Case set for Setting of Preliminary Hearing on January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. McKale Scott Burke – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Made U Turn/Left Turn On Divided Hwy. Not At Intersection/Interchange/Any Signed Location-Cause Immediate Threat Of Accident.

State vs. McKale Scott Burke – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident.

State vs. McKale Scott Burke – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Jaden William Busching – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph).

State vs. Amy Lynn Colling – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph).

State vs. Ethan James Colwell – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Resisting/Interfering With Arrest, Detention Or Stop, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer, and Owner Operated Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense.

State vs. Brittany M. Corbin – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Stealing – $750 Or More and Burglary – 2nd Degree. Case called. State appears by PA Hurst. Defendant appears and by PD Euler. Case set for Setting of Preliminary Hearing on January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Defendant’s presence waived for January 28, 2021.

State vs. Brittany N. Dumler – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11 – 15 Mph).

State vs. Jennifer Eastland – Initial Appearance on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree. Full cash bond posted.

State vs. Amy Brynn Hamilton – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person, DWI – Habitual, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More), Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer, Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection, Failed To Yield To Emergency Vehicle Sounding Siren And Displaying Red/Blue Light, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Failed To Signal/Gave Improper Signal When Stopping/Turning Left Or Right, and Car/Motorcycle/Truck Under 18000 Lbs. Followed Another Vehicle Too Closely.

State vs. Courtney Nicole Harris – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less.

State vs. Preston Dean Hill – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph).

State vs. Nancy Jean Hopkins – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph).

State vs. Christopher A. Jagetz – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Shawn Michael Jenkins – Arraignment on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree (Two Counts) and Stealing – $750 Or More (Two Counts).

State vs. Brandon Alan Kesner – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph).

State vs. Brandon Alan Kesner – Traffic Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Brandon Alan Kesner – Initial Appearance on Infraction for Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. John Oliver Knight – Criminal Setting on Misdemeanor Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense, and Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Hearing/Trial Cancelled.

State vs. Bradley Roy Lewis – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Masakela Malone – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. James Richard Martinez – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

James Richard Martinez – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Failed To Equip Motor Carrier Vehicle With/Maintain Required Brake System.

State vs. Haillie Christine Maupin – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket.

State vs. Alec S. McGehee – Arraignment on Conservation Violation Trespassing-2nd Degree.

State vs. Stephen Dee McQuinn – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident.

State vs. Augustine Medina – Plea Hearing on Felony DWI – Persistent and Failed To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection.

State vs. Gene A. Messer – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Brooke Marie Michael – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20 – 25 Mph). Defendant sentenced to Fine of $155.50 and Court Cost. Traffic Costs Paid.

State vs. Keith A. Murray Jr. – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More).

State vs. Jason B. Neville – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid.

State vs. Christopher Thomas Mahealam O’Leary – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Axle Group Exceeded Limit For Interstate Highway.

State vs. Christopher Thomas Mahealan O’Leary – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Length Of Semi-Trailer W/Load Exceeded 53 Feet On Interstate Or Designated Hwy. Plus 10 Air Miles.

State vs. Jamie M. Robinette – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph).

State vs. Frank Monroe Smith, Jr. – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Lukas Adam Snapp – Initial Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less – Prior Drug Offense, and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense. Order granting continuance filed. Case continued to February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Tim A. Sokolov – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree.

State vs. Anton W. Theas – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Failure To Register Motor Vehicle.

State vs. James Edward Tysor – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for January 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Austin James Wallace – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor DWI and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for January 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Jamie L. Woehl – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16 – 19 Mph). Initial Appearance scheduled for February 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Melvin Michael Fields – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Burglary – 2nd Degree and Property Damage – 2nd Degree.

State vs. Aaron M. Greene – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Aaron M. Greene – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, Operated Vehicle On Hwy. Without Valid License – 3rd And Subsequent Offense, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense, Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph), and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Failed To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Aaron Michael Greene – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Operated Vehicle On Hwy. Without Valid License – 3rd And Subsequent Offense.

State vs. Leo Dean Holmes – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Jordan Scott Utech – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree, Stealing – $750 Or More, Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree, and Stealing – $750 Or More.

Billy J. Foss vs. Chanetillee R. Foss – Hearing on Dissolution w/Children.

