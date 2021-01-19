The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, December 3, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Adam Meyer, Road and Bridge Supervisor, was in to discuss roads related to the L536 Missouri River Levee Setback. After reviewing the map of the project, the commission decided to go look at the area at their next meeting.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood opened a public hearing to amend the 2020 budget. Clerk Taylor presented the amendments that were needed. All amendments were related to the CARES Act Funding from the State of Missouri and the Missouri Secretary of State. None of the funding was anticipated when preparing the original budget. The commissioners voted to approve and amend the 2020 budget for Fund – 21, Fund – 26 and Fund – 49. Clerk Taylor presented the amended appropriation order for signing and she will forward all the necessary documents to the state.

Supervisor Meyer then reviewed his 2021 budget with the commission.

Sheriff Dennis Martin was sworn into office for this new term by Clerk Taylor.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was on medical leave.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Senator Dan Hegeman visited the commission to review the 2020 session and discuss concerns. He delivered the Missouri Bicentennial flag that will be flown at the courthouse on select dates throughout the year and a banner that will be displayed inside the courthouse.

Rod Meinders, Mayor of Watson, Tammy Gibson, Watson City Clerk, and Anita Armstrong, Watson board member, met with the commission to request assistance to secure reimbursement funding for damages to the village’s roads during the reconstruction of the railway following the flood. They had documentation of damages and various conversations that have taken place. Presiding Commissioner Livengood contacted Holt County and got a phone number for Chris Hawk with BNSF. Commissioner Livengood contacted Mr. Hawk and then forwarded his contact information to Mayor Meinders.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/911 Director, stopped in for a department update.

––

The Commission met Thursday, December 10, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was on medical leave.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Lorie Hall met with the commission to present the Circuit Clerk and Division II budget for 2021.

Presiding Commission Livengood signed CDBG approval 19-LR-07 for Mill Creek Dyke and Drainage District.

The commissioners and Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer visited L536 and did road inspections related to the project.

Assessor Lori Jones was in to discuss department matters.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was on medical leave.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission met with Prosecuting Attorney Brett Hurst to review his 2021 budget requests.

A request was presented by Atchison County Library Director Robert Simpson to reappoint Vickie Pearson to serve a new four-year term on the Library Board. The commissioners voted to reappoint Vickie Pearson to serve January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2024.

Members of the Atchison County Levee District met with the commission and Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer to discuss the construction of L-536 setback. Present from the district were Ryan Ottmann, Reagan Griffin and Garry Garst. Present via phone were board members Jason Garst and Troy LaHue.

––

The Commission met Thursday, December 17, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was on medical leave.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/911 Director, stopped in for a department update.

Assessor Lori Jones was in to discuss department matters.

Additions and abatements to the October 2020 tax books were approved as follows:

Personal property additions: 2018, $29.61; 2019, $803.68; and 2020, $16,548.43.

Personal property abatements: 2020, $791.25

There were no additions or abatements to the real property books.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was on medical leave but present via conference call.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Jerri Dearmont, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, met with the commission to present the CDBG Agreement for Funding Project #2019-LR-05 for the Phelps City Road District. Clerk Taylor addressed concerns and had questions about the date of June 23, 2020, which CDBG representatives expressed in a conference call as being the date that no repairs could begin prior to. Mrs. Dearmont agreed and stated that a meeting with the district would need to take place to see what has already been completed. Following review and discussion, the commissioners voted to approve the CDBG Funding Agreement #LR-2019-05 with the Phelps City Road District.

Director Dearmont then presented the first RFF (Request for Funding) for the project. Once funds are received from CDBG the request will be processed.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/911 Director, stopped in for a department update.

––

The Commission did not meet on Thursday, December 24, 2020, due to the Christmas holiday.