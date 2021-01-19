The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 8, 2021, by James and Sherry Lansdown to John Rightsell for Lots 10, 11, and 12, Block 19, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 11, 2021, by Dianna Carpenter, Trustee of the Wallace Carpenter Revocable Trust, to Dianna Carpenter, Trustee of the Dianna Carpenter Revocable Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 64, Range 41, and Section 31, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 11, 2021, by Dianna Carpenter, Trustee of the Dianna Carpenter Revocable Trust, to Carpenter Land Company, LLC, for land in Section 1, Township 64, Range 41; Section 31, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 11, 2021, by Dennis and Mary Ohnmacht to Ohnmacht Family Trust for land in Section 35, Township 67, Range 39; Section 6, Township 66, Range 39; Section 25, Township 66, Range 39; and Section 35, Township 67, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 11, 2021, by Norman and Alyssa Barnes to Cole and Christina Francis for land in Section 17, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 12, 2021, by Michael Burg and Emmanuel Monot to Michael and Cynthia Rolf for land in Section 12, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 12, 2021, by Cheryl Cook to Amber and Jonathan Ward for Lots 4 and 5, Block 3, Savage Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed January 13, 2021, by Nicki White to Torrey Pines, LLC, for Lots 1 and 2, Ellsworth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri; Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed January 13, 2021, by Nicki White to First Trust of Mid America, Trustee of the Nicki White IRA, for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 13, 2021, by Torrey Pines, LLC, to Tarkio Real Estate, LLC, for Lots 1 and 2, Ellsworth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri, for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.