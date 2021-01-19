The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atcchison County for the week of January 18 – 24, 2021.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

U.S. Route 275 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the West Fork High Creek Bridge between Route CC and Route T, January 19 – 20, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily

Route W – Drainage work at Route J, January 19 – 22

Routes 46, A, and C – Pothole patching, January 20 – 22

Route C – Pothole patching from Route O to Route M, January 21 – 22