The East Atchison Lady Wolves won the girls’ championship of the 89th annual Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament. Pictured are, from left to right: front row – Brynnan Poppa, Morgan Parshall, Ella Rolf, and Claire Martin; middle row – Olivia Morris, Sophia Martin, Tommi Martin, Haley Garrison, Faith Anderson, Natalie Hedlund, Assistant Coach Madison Hagey, and Assistant Coach Casey Martin; and back row – Head Coach Dustin Barnes. Mercedes Parshall is not pictured. (See pages 6 and 7 for game statistics and page 14 for pictures.)

Braden Graves drives down the lane in East Atchison’s game against Falls City during the Fairfax Invitational Tournament.

Natalie Hedlund carries one to the basket for the Lady Wolves.

Tommi Martin aims for the hoop in the Fairfax Tournament.

Brynnan Poppa dribbles down the court in a Lady Wolves’ Fairfax Tournament game.

Mercedes Parshall makes a pass in the Fairfax Tournament. Mercedes dislocated her shoulder in the championship game.

Carter Holecek looks for an open teammate while being guarded by two Blue Jays in the Fairfax Tournament boys’ third place game.

Titus Eaton shoots for three in East Atchison’s game against Falls City during the Fairfax Invitational Tournament.

Cameron Oswald soars to the hoop in the Fairfax Tournament.