The Atchison County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Atchison County January 11 – 18, 2021. The breakdown of cases includes:
1 female, age 0-9
1 female, age 10-19
1 male, age 20-29
2 females, ages 40-49
1 male, age 50-59
2 females, ages 70-79
As of January 18, 2021, there have been 405 total cases in Atchison County and 11 deaths. There are currently five active cases with two current COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The seven-day testing positivity rate from January 7 – 13, 2021, is 8.76%. Julie Livengood, Administrator at the Atchison County Health Department, said, “We are saddened to report an additional death related to COVID. This person was a female in her 70s. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.”
COVID VACCINE
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has activated Tier 1B of the Priority Groups. This is good news for Missourians who are at greater risk of developing severe illness.
Right now, Missouri has more requests for COVID-19 vaccine than they have doses available and decisions about where the vaccine will go are made at the state level.
The Atchison County Health Department has put in requests for vaccines weekly and has plans in place to vaccinate qualified individuals, but they do not have vaccines available at this time.
Visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/ to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in the State of Missouri. If you do not have access to a computer or have questions, call the Atchison County Health Center at 660-736-4121.
The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space . . . wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.
COVID-19 IN
ATCHISON COUNTY
1-18-21
FATALITIES 11
ACTIVE CASES 5
CASES REMOVED
FROM ISOLATION 389
TOTAL CASES 405
MALE 174
FEMALE 231
UNDER 20 YEARS 49
21-29 YEARS 37
30-39 YEARS 42
40-49 YEARS 56
50-59 YEARS 61
60-69 YEARS 76
70-79 YEARS 56
80+ YEARS 28