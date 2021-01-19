The Atchison County Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Atchison County January 11 – 18, 2021. The breakdown of cases includes:

1 female, age 0-9

1 female, age 10-19

1 male, age 20-29

2 females, ages 40-49

1 male, age 50-59

2 females, ages 70-79

As of January 18, 2021, there have been 405 total cases in Atchison County and 11 deaths. There are currently five active cases with two current COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. The seven-day testing positivity rate from January 7 – 13, 2021, is 8.76%. Julie Livengood, Administrator at the Atchison County Health Department, said, “We are saddened to report an additional death related to COVID. This person was a female in her 70s. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

COVID VACCINE

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has activated Tier 1B of the Priority Groups. This is good news for Missourians who are at greater risk of developing severe illness.

Right now, Missouri has more requests for COVID-19 vaccine than they have doses available and decisions about where the vaccine will go are made at the state level.

The Atchison County Health Department has put in requests for vaccines weekly and has plans in place to vaccinate qualified individuals, but they do not have vaccines available at this time.

Visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/ to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in the State of Missouri. If you do not have access to a computer or have questions, call the Atchison County Health Center at 660-736-4121.

The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space . . . wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.

COVID-19 IN

ATCHISON COUNTY

1-18-21

FATALITIES 11

ACTIVE CASES 5

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 389

TOTAL CASES 405

MALE 174

FEMALE 231

UNDER 20 YEARS 49

21-29 YEARS 37

30-39 YEARS 42

40-49 YEARS 56

50-59 YEARS 61

60-69 YEARS 76

70-79 YEARS 56

80+ YEARS 28