Submitted by Kyle Dick,

Conservation Agent,

Atchison County, MDC

Many hunters have been targeting coyotes during these winter months. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters about revised regulations regarding coyote hunting. Hunters will be allowed to use artificial light, night vision, infrared, and thermal imagery equipment during the months of February and March.

MDC updated regulations to the Wildlife Code of Missouri regarding coyote hunting at its September Conservation Commission meeting in Jefferson City. The change comes in response to citizen requests to the Regulations Committee to use night vision, infrared, thermal imagery equipment, or artificial light to hunt coyotes.

The regulations allow properly licensed hunters to use artificial light, night vision, infrared, or thermal imagery equipment in conjunction with other legal hunting methods to pursue and take coyotes from February 1 through March 31.

The use of artificial light, night vision, infrared, and thermal imagery equipment to pursue or take coyotes from or with a motor-driven air, land, or water conveyance is still prohibited. The use of artificial light, night vision, infrared, and thermal imagery equipment to pursue or take coyotes from or across a public roadway is also prohibited.

Contact Conservation Agent Kyle Dick at 816-383-0404 or kyle.dick@mdc.mo.gov with questions regarding these updated regulations.