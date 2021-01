King and queen candidates for Rock Port Winter Homecoming, from left to right, are: front row – Alivia Baucom, Makenna Farmer, and Rachel Vogler; and back row – Gabe Abbott, Trey Peshek, and Jagger Freemyer. Homecoming week dress-up days are: Tuesday – Twix and Twizzler Twin Day; Wednesday – Nerds and Smarties; Thursday – Taste the Rainbow; and Friday – Blue and White Day. The Blue Jays will host Nodaway-Holt Friday, January 22.