The Rock Port Blue Jays won third place at the 89th annual Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Coach Dalton Jones, Cade Makings, Micah Makings, Ozey Hurst, Holden Farmer, Trey Peshek, Jagger Freemyer, Jack Raison, Phillip Herron, Brecken Kelly, Reed Miller, and Coach Shawn Shineman; and back row – Julian Roberts, Bannack Skillen, Aidan Burke, and Jarrett Hunter.

Brecken Kelly grabs the ball in the Blue Jay win over East Atchison during the Fairfax Tournament.

Mackenzie Lager goes for two in the Lady Jays’ loss to South Holt.

Rock Port’s Chaney Vogler makes a mad dash toward the basket in the Fairfax Tournament.

Trey Peshek pushes one in for the Blue Jays during the Fairfax Invitational Tournament game against St. Joseph Christian.

Rock Port’s Rachel Vogler aims for the hoop during the Fairfax Tournament.

Holden Farmer pushes through the defense for a chance to score for the Blue Jays.

Phillip Herron looks to make a pass for the Blue Jays.