Snowy and icy road conditions caused a pile-up on Interstate 29 January 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., seven miles north of Rock Port, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred due to a tractor trailer blocking both of the southbound lanes. A 2017 Ram 2500, driven by Robert G. O’Callaghan, 46, of Savannah, Missouri, was stopped in the passing lane and a 2018 Freightliner, driven by Richard C. Goodinson, 52, of Wichita, Kansas, was stopped in the driving lane. A 2017 Chevy Traverse, driven by Aimee D. Blazer, 45, of Dandridge, Tennessee, hit the rear of the Ram causing the Ram to impact the rear of the towed unit of the Freightliner. Drivers O’Callaghan and Goodinson, who were both wearing seat belts, did not report any injuries at the scene. Driver Blazer and three passengers, all who had their seat belts on, received minor injuries and were transported to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa, by Atchison-Holt ambulances. Besides Blazer, those injured included Jerry D. Blazer, 43, of Dandridge, the 16-year-old daughter of the driver, also of Dandridge, and an 11-year-old juvenile of Dandridge.

The 2017 Chevy Traverse was totaled and towed from the scene by B & C Towing of Sidney, Iowa. The 2017 Ram 2500 sustained moderate damage and was also towed from the scene by B & C. The 2018 Freightliner sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

The accident was investigated by Trooper K. A. McCallister, who was assisted by Cpl. S. M. Hux, Sgt. M. P. Quilty, Cpl. K. A. Schmutzler, the Rock Port Fire Department, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance District.