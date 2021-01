Morgan Parshall and Mercedes Parshall

The All-Tournament Team players for the 89th annual Fairfax Invitational Basketball Tournament were recognized last week. Each player named to the team will receive a t-shirt designed by the Tarkio Avalanche. Honorees include: girls – Shaina Culp (Nodaway-Holt), Chloe Prussman (South Holt), Jadon Dobbins (North Nodaway), Ashleigh Kirkendall and Madi Jones (Falls City), and Morgan Parshall and Mercedes Parshall (East Atchison); boys – Carson Bowman (St. Joseph Christian), Holden Farmer (Rock Port), Tyler Blay (West Nodaway), Brilyn DeVers (Nodaway-Holt), and Will Vitosh and Carson Bredemeier (Falls City).