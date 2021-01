City crews all over Atchison County were busy removing the 8” to 10” of snow that fell on Monday, January 25, 2021. Pictured above is Rock Port City Superintendent Trevor Hale pushing snow around a car that was left on Main Street. This creates even more work for the city crews once the car is removed. Please do your part.

Elmer Davis (pictured at left) begins to clear his driveway along Country Club Drive. Monday’s snowfall measured a little over 8″ at this location in Rock Port.