Atchison County youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to take part in a free, live-streaming experience taking place February 27, 2021, at the Tarkio United Methodist Church, 6th and Broad street in Tarkio, Missouri. LEAP is an all-day event beginning at 8:00 a.m. filled with music, speakers, breakout sessions, and games. Lunch will be provided.

Please register through Cathy Riggins (the youth leader at Tarkio UMC) by emailing her at riggins.cathy@gmail.com. Those registered by January 31 will get a free t-shirt.