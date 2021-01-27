The deadline to file as a candidate in the April 6, 2021, municipal election was Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Several have the same number of candidates as openings, and there will be no election for those positions. The following is a list of offices that will be up in April and candidates who have filed:

FAIRFAX

Board of Aldermen (two At-Large openings, two-year term on each position): Tabitha Wintz

Mayor (two-year term): Ryan Kingery

Fairfax R-3 School Board (two positions, three-year term on each position): Theresa Larson, Christopher Smith (incumbent), Jonathan Graves (incumbent)

ROCK PORT

North Ward Alderman (two-year term): Erika Daugherty, Ron Deatz

South Ward Alderman (two-year term): Kelley James Herron

Mayor (two-year term): Amy D. Thomas

Rock Port R-II School Board (two positions, three-year term on each position): Reven Herron and Jared Meyerkorth

TARKIO

North Ward Alderman (two-year term): Scott Stanley Poppa (incumbent)

South Ward Alderman (two-year term): Andrew H. Riley (incumbent)

Tarkio R-I School Board (two positions, three-year term on each position): Sam Hannah and Garrett Wood

VILLAGE OF WATSON

Three At-Large Trustee openings (two-year term on each position): Tammy Gibson, Walter Stevens, Anita Armstrong

WESTBORO

Two At-Large openings (two-year term on each position): Nathan Vardaman, Ashley Meier, Krystal Manchester

Mayor (two-year term): Jerry Kirkpatrick and Joe Ellen Moore