Clodfelter Insurance Agency of Rock Port, Missouri, recently received a 25th anniversary plaque from Auto-Owners Insurance Company of Lansing, Michigan. Clodfelter Insurance Agency was recognized for their outstanding performance with Auto-Owners Insurance Company/Missouri Region, writing all lines of insurance. Pictured above, from left to right, are Melinda Makings, Jim Clodfelter, and Alma Clodfelter.