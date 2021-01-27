Jason Biermann shows his heifer in the Angus Foundation female sale January 8, 2021.

By Rachel Robinson

In June 2018, lifelong friends Jon Russell of Forest City, Missouri, and Jason Biermann of Mound City, Missouri, embarked on a partnership buying bred Angus heifers. Russell had always wanted to be in the business, and after they started GDD Angus, Russell inspired Biermann to start his own operation, Biermann Angus, too. Russell’s grandpa was an Angus breeder, and the timing seemed right to get into the family business. The pair started GDD Angus with three commercial heifers, and since then, they have continued to grow their herd to 142 registered and commercial Angus cattle.

“A little more than two years ago, we sat down and asked ourselves what our goals are and what kind of plan we need to put in place to achieve those goals,” Russell said. “It started with great genetics and an aggressive program to push to the next level. We took two of our best cows to Trans Ova Genetics, and using their IVF procedures, we bred to some of the best Angus bulls.”

When the expected progeny differences (EPDs) came back on those first female calves, Russell and Biermann were pleased. They turned their attention to their marketing program, which led them to the 2021 Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They sold three heifers in the Angus Foundation female sale on January 8, 2021.

“Looking at the Cattlemen’s Congress, we decided this would be a great opportunity to get our name out into the industry,” Russell said. “We couldn’t have been more pleased with the reception from the great people in the Angus industry. It still amazes me to see the pride people put into their animals. This is the quality I hope to instill in my kids. It’s why we started this business.”

The Cattlemen’s College was developed this past fall to give cattlemen and women across North America an opportunity to exhibit their cattle. The opportunity was exactly what Russell and Biermann were looking for. GDD Angus took their heifers into the ring, and they said the results were better than they imagined.

“Cattlemen’s College was our first foray into the Angus Foundation female sale,” Biermann said. “It was one of the greatest experiences of my life. When I led in my heifer, my whole family was watching on the computer at home, and I was so excited I felt like a 10-year-old kid at Christmastime when I led her into the ring.”

Smasher Bradley and Phillip and Kaden Cooper of Fairfax, Missouri, aided the duo in their Angus sale premier and supported GDD Angus in their preparation even though they didn’t need to come along. Biermann said they were so thankful to have the support and couldn’t have done it without the Coopers and Bradley.

“It was rewarding to hear people say we had good looking heifers,” Biermann said. “Jon deserves all the recognition for our success. He’s worked so hard to make GDD Angus successful. We’re looking forward to doing Cattlemen’s Congress again next year.”