The following incarcerations were recently recorded at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Mark L. Robinson, 59, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. January 17, 2021, in Fairfax, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for: Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Marla Robinson, 56, Fairfax, Missouri, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. January 17, 2021, in Fairfax, Missouri, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for: Possession of controlled Ssubstance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, fail to register motor vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Anthony M. Wiese, 43, Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. January 17, 2021, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on a warrant for: Driving while intoxicated, exceeding posted speed limit.

Jonathan Barth, 35, Rock Port, Missouri, was arrested January 17, 2021, at 7:22 p.m. by the Rock Port Police Department.