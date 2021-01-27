The Tarkio High School National Honor Society is hosting a blood drive Wednesday, February 3, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Activity Center (upper level of the TAC), 110 N. 13th Street. All presenting donors will receive a free, limited edition, Chiefs t-shirt. To book your appointment, visit savealifenow.org/group and enter Group Code: EG4W.

For additional details, contact Betty Tinker at 800-725-6791 or Mark Staten at 660-736-4118 or stamar@tarkio.k12.mo.us. For medical eligibility questions, call 800-688-0900. Please consider making a life-saving donation February 3.