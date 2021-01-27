There were only two new cases of COVID-19 reported from January 18 – 25, 2021, according to the Atchison County Health Department. The breakdown of cases includes:

1 male, age 10-19

1 male, age 40-49

As of January 25, 2021, there have been 407 total cases in Atchison County and 11 deaths. There are currently four active cases with three current COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital. Atchison County’s seven-day testing positivity rate as of January 25, 2021, is 4.35%.

COVID VACCINE

The Atchison County Health Department continues to put in requests for vaccine weekly and has plans in place to vaccinate qualified individuals, but they do not have vaccine available at this time. They will make appointments as soon as their vaccine request is approved and is shipped to them. The health department will let you know what to do via their Facebook page, the newspaper, and radio.

There is a registration form at https://forms.gle/Cy5mTcCogcFaiGVU8 or you can call the health department at 660-736-4121. This form does not guarantee you a vaccine but helps the health department to alert you. Their vaccine team is working as quickly as possible and they will post additional information as it becomes available.

Please be on the watch for regional implementation teams to be providing drive-through COVID vaccine clinics throughout the region. The health department will post the sign-up as soon as it is available to the public.

Visit https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/ to learn more about COVID-19 vaccine in the State of Missouri.

The most effective weapon against COVID-19 remains prevention. We must all do our part. Remember: hands, face, space . . . wash your hands, cover your face, and keep at least six feet of space.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

1-25-21

FATALITIES 11

ACTIVE CASES 4

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 392

TOTAL CASES 407

MALE 176

FEMALE 231

UNDER 20 YEARS 50

21-29 YEARS 37

30-39 YEARS 42

40-49 YEARS 57

50-59 YEARS 61

60-69 YEARS 76

70-79 YEARS 56

80+ YEARS 28