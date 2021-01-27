A slick roadway one mile north of Tarkio caused an accident Monday morning, January 25, 2021. The wreck occurred as a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by Ruben A. Bankston, 39, of Silsbee, Texas, was northbound on Hwy. 59 when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway and traveled off the left side, striking two utility poles. The Sierra came to rest on its wheels off the west side of the roadway.

Bankston, who was not wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The 2000 GMC Sierra was totaled and remained at the scene to be towed at a later date.

The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department.