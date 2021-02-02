February 1, 1946

• Sgt. Martin Volker arrived in Rock Port last week. He spent seven months overseas and had the interesting experience of flying over practically all of Japan during his service. He visited most of the larger cities, was in Tokyo and Yokohoma, and saw the destruction wrought by the atomic bomb at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Volker was also in Okinawa, Manila, and many other places of interest in the Pacific during his months away from the States.

• The Greenley’s Market truck was taken from the street Wednesday night and found parked unharmed in Langdon. The surmise is that someone wanted a ride home or to catch a train at Langdon so appropriated the truck for a short ride.

• When R.F. Buck of Corning dropped into the Mail office last Friday to renew his subscription, he remarked as he signed the check, “Well, that’s 43 times I have paid for this paper.” Which is, to say the least, the sort of record that pleases the management.

February 4, 1971

• Only a dozen or more sandwiches and all the mothers can retire from lunch box detail as the kitchen crew at the Rock Port R-2 School prepares to open the new cafeteria next week. Elementary music classes are now being held in the new music room. The floor tile has been laid in half of the classrooms.

• In 1969, almost 17 of every 100 law enforcement officers in the United States of America were assaulted in the line of duty. This is an increase of 7 percent over 1968. Five percent of these assaults involved the use of firearms.

• A first for Missouri Beef Packers (MBP) Rock Port Division happened at 4:00 a.m. Thursday when a shipment of cattle for slaughter was received by rail at the MBP siding on the Burlington Railroad. The company has leased four, 85’, double decker cattle cars and expect to ship about 100 head per car. The cars are rated 100,000 pounds.

February 1, 1996

• Max and Wilma Davis are presently working to get their restaurant in tip top shape again and are restocking their shelves and refrigerator/freezers so they might reopen sometime in February, under their former name of “Trail Boss.” The hours will be the same as before with Max serving up food for one and all from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They will be closed on Mondays.

• Rock Port Elementary kindergarteners collected 100 bars of soap for the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry in celebration of the 100th day of school.

• Kim Bunton, owner of Cabin Fever, an inspirational gift shop in Rock Port, donated a one day percentage of sales to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance during the holiday season.