Johnnie Davis with Tarkio Technology Institute was a guest on KCTV5 news Monday morning, February 15, 2021. Speaking virtually, Mr. Davis talked about the programs available at Tarkio Tech and the scholarships available to help pay for them, including the newest scholarship – the Al Reynolds/Bob Lade/Paul Gilbert Scholarship (Reynolds was a Tarkio College graduate who became a Kansas City Chief and Lade and Gilbert were his Tarkio College coaches). Tarkio Tech currently offers welding, plumbing, and wind energy technology programs and this fall will add HVAC installation and computer information technology classes.