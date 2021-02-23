The Rock Port FFA Alumni is hosting a fish fry Sunday, February 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rock Port High School Ag Shop in Rock Port. The menu will include catfish filets, chicken strips, cole slaw, french fries, roll, and bottled water. Pick-up and to-go orders will be available as well as the normal eat-in option. Park on the south side of the shop and follow instructions on the sign if you would like to pick your meal up.

Proceeds donated by the event help Rock Port FFA members attend activities and fund a scholarship each year to one senior.