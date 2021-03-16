A Matter of Balance, an award-winning, evidence-based program designed to help older adults manage falls and increase their activity levels, will be offered in Tarkio.

This program consists of eight, two-hour classes that will be held from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Tarkio Technology Institute. Classes will begin on March 24 and will run through May 12. The program is free. Debbie Bennett and Gina Lucas, Nutrition and Health Education Specialists for University of Missouri Extension, will be teaching the classes.

If you are an older adult who has ever had concerns about falling, these classes can help. Participants will learn how to:

• Do a series of exercises to improve strength, flexibility and balance

• Control falls and the fear of falling

• Set realistic goals for increasing activity

• Change their environment to reduce fall risk factors

Register by contacting Tarkio Tech at 660-623-9071 or you may join by coming to class on March 24 or March 31. For questions about the program, call Debbie Bennett at 660-744-6231.