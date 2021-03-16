In 1965 the voters of Atchison County approved funding to establish the Atchison County Health Department. Despite all the changes to medical care and the cost to maintain that care, the Atchison County Health Department has continued to function with the same tax levy for the last 56 years. The levy rate of ten cents places the health department near the bottom, in funding, when compared to the other 113 Missouri health departments.

Despite the demands placed on public health during the atypical year of 2020, the health department, consisting of three full-time staff members, accomplished providing 4,317 individual services such as immunizations, Women, Infant, and Child nutrition (WIC) clinics, women’s health, etc. as part of their routine duties. When COVID-19 appeared in Atchison County in March 2020, your county health department had already been working with Community Hospital-Fairfax, pharmacies, emergency management, county commissioners, ambulance district, local schools, local long term care facilities, State Department of Health, and Northwest Missouri Region H health departments to establish a plan of action. This resulted in Atchison County having one of the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in our region – 13 of the 15 counties have had a higher number of cases. To accomplish this, 2,391 hours, working days, nights, and weekends, were dedicated to preventing COVID-19 affecting citizens. The Atchison County Health Department appreciates the work of community partners, emergency management 911 operators, and retired nurses who have assisted in their response to COVID-19.

Due to the financial constraints of the current levy, the Atchison County Health Department Board of Trustees, mindful of their fiduciary responsibility to the citizens of the county, have made the decision to request that the tax levy be increased by five cents. This determination was based on the commitment to continue and expand services. There is a need for information technology to be updated by creating a website, computers, software, and electronic medical records. New roofing, electrical, lighting, painting, flooring, and storage is needed to modernize the health department facility.

The proposed increase will appear on the April 6, 2021, General Municipal Election ballot. Upon approval, it will enable the health department to continue its mission to protect, prevent, and promote health in Atchison County. More importantly it will enable the health department to expand services to promote healthy lifestyles and safeguard the health of our citizens for many years to come.

Questions may be directed to Atchison County Health Department at 660-736-4121 or board members: Dr. Aron Burke, Mike Hawkins, Pam Henderson, Dr. David Scarbrough, and Jan Taylor.