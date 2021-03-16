The Atchison County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Tarkio. Last week, a clinic was held at Tarkio Community Building Thursday, March 11, with over 200 receiving a Moderna vaccination. Organizers Julie Livengood with the Atchison County Health Department and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District Chief Gene Bradley are pictured above. Monday, March 15, marked the opening of the next tier of vaccination candidates, providing more Atchison County residents the opportunity to stay COVID-free.

Andrea Cook, R.N., is pictured administering a shot to Lori Smith.

The Atchison County Health Department reported three cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County from March 8-15, 2021:

1 male, age 30-39

1 male, age 50-59

1 female, age 70-79

As of March 15,2021, there have been 430 total cases, with three currently active. The county has had 13 deaths.

There are three current active COVID-19 hospitalizations in our local hospital including one from Atchison County. The county’s current 7-day testing positivity rate is 7.69%.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Call 660-736-4121.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

As of March 15, 2021, Atchison County is ranked second in the state with 24.7% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. This includes vaccine given by the health department, our local hospitals, pharmacies and nursing homes, as well as mass vaccination events. Joplin is in the lead with 24.8%.

Moving to the Next Vaccination Phase

Phase 1B – Tier 3 is now open as of March 15, 2021. This tier includes a long list of critical infrastructure including: education, childcare, communications sector, dams sector, energy sector, food/agriculture sector – initial, government, information technology sector, nuclear reactors, materials, and waste sector, transportation systems sector, water and wastewater systems sector. The priority phases can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/

Vaccine Available

Atchison County Health Department has procured 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will have a vaccine clinic on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Tarkio Community Building. This vaccine is for those in open tiers 1A, 1B1, 1B2 and the newest tier 1B3.

Johnson & Johnson is the one-dose vaccine. Facts about the vaccine can be found at https://www.fda.gov/media/146305/download

If you qualify, click on the link to schedule your appointment: https://form.jotform.com/210674130494149. You will receive a confirmation email and a consent form that will need to be completed.

If you need help signing up, call 660-736-4121.