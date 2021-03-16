March 22, 1946

• March weather the past seven days has been true to form with temperatures ranging from a high of 70.7° on March 15 to a low of 37.6° on March 18. Precipitation amounted to 1.69” of rain, with the greatest amount falling on March 16. Strong winds with gusts averaged 31 miles per hour occurred March 16.

• Fourteen teams from three states – Missouri, Iowa, and Nebraska – will begin a week-long battle Monday night on the Brown Gymnasium court for the championship of the first annual invitational basketball tournament sponsored by the Atchison County Memorial Post No. 4608 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.

• At a luncheon at the Egyptian Legation in Washington, D.C., March 5, Dr. Robert Stewart McClenahan was presented the highest honor the Egyptian government bestows upon a foreigner, the Commander of the Order of Ismail. The award has been made to only three others. Dean Emeritus of the American University at Cairo and for many years a missionary educator, he is now on leave for a year and living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A 1893 graduate of Tarkio College, he left for Egypt when he was a young man in his twenties. He taught religion and ethics at Assiut College for 13 years and later became the college president.

March 25, 1971

• The closing day for school has been set for Saturday, May 29. There have been 10 days missed this year because of ice and snow. This beats the previous record of seven days missed in the school year of 1968-69.

• Army Pfc. Douglas M. Halliday of Tarkio recently received the Bronze Star Medal near Song Be, Vietnam. He was presented the Bronze Star for distinguishing himself through meritorious service in connection with military operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. He also holds the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

• Senior Girl Scout Troop 115 of Tarkio and Rock Port is sponsoring a glass bottle drive for the week of April 10. The glass containers will be crushed and used to pave a glassphalt street in Omaha.

March 21, 1996

• Karen Clark, Clerk and Office Manager of the Tarkio Water Company, was recently honored as the 1995 Clerk of the Year by the Missouri Rural Water Association.

• The Tarkio Chamber of Commerce, in an effort to improve the looks of downtown Tarkio, is currently raising funds to purchase banners for each pole lining Main Street. It will cost $100 to adopt a pole, which includes the bracket for the banner. There are 50 poles lining Main Street.

• Following a pen-pal relationship between Tarkio sixth graders and authors of short-stories in the Young at Heart section of the St. Joseph News Press, two of the authors and providers of information visited the students in Tarkio. Mr. and Mrs. Grady Pyle from Stewartsville provided a wealth of information about the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression.