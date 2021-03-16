Pocket schedules with dates, times, and locations for spring sports of the Atchison County schools are now available at the following locations:

Rock Port

The sports schedules are sponsored by Kent Fisher Insurance. They are available at Kent Fisher Insurance, Do It Best, Stoner Drug, Bank Midwest, Citizens Bank & Trust, Rock Port Telephone Co., King’s Auto, Casey’s, FC Food Country, Rock Port Golf & Country Club, A Perfect 10, Rock Port R-II School, and the Atchison County Mail.

Tarkio

The East Atchison schedules sponsored by Colfax Farmers Mutual are available at Tarkio R-I, Colfax, Farmers State Bank, Rogers Pharmacy, Hy-Vee, Casey’s, and Torrey Pines.

Fairfax

The East Atchison schedules sponsored by Fairfax Agency are available at the Fairfax Agency office.