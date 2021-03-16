By Beverly Clinkingbeard

The sneaky COVID-19 virus of 2020 that cancelled last year’s Westboro High School alumni gathering is not really on the run as much as we’d like it to be, but by May 15, 2021, most alumni will have received the preventive vaccine and we can safely gather.

The ad hoc committee of 2020 is still on for 2021 and it is our 123rd year alumni meeting. (Last year was 122, and though we didn’t meet, we can always look back and know we would’ve if we could’ve.)

Class recognition for 2020 is the 70 year class of 1950, class of 1955, class of 1960, class of 1965, class of 1970 and any other class that graduated from Tarkio, but was within the Westboro District.

Class recognition for 2021 will be class of 1951, class of 1956, class of 1961, class of 1971 and any other classes before 1951 or other classes (looking forward to seeing you, George Laur) that graduated from Tarkio, but lived in the Westboro District.

Meanwhile, you Westboro Wildcats can be passing the word to other alumni. Norma Mather will take reservations (660-984-5654) at $10 per person. Al and Lu will serve the meal at the Westboro Fire Station on May 15 at noon. The door should be open by 10:30 a.m. or so.

Beverly Clinkingbeard, Westboro Alumni Secretary, 660-984-5494 or bclinki@yahoo.com.