Send your best snapshots of Missouri agriculture for this year’s Focus on Missouri Agriculture photo contest. Last year, the Missouri Department of Agriculture received nearly 1,000 entries showcasing Missourians’ passion for and commitment to the state’s No. 1 economic generator – agriculture. This year’s contest started Monday, March 1, 2021.

Contest winners will be displayed in the Agriculture Building at the 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

Photos will be accepted through Friday, June 11, 2021.

The contest is open to any amateur photographer and a special prize will be awarded to the best photo submitted by a child, age 12 and under. Photographers may submit up to three entries per category, and the entries must show some aspect of agriculture including food production or agritourism in Missouri.

Categories are:

Beauty of the Farm – Missouri is home to lush landscapes, rolling hills and stunning sunsets all found right in our very own backyards. The beauty of the farm is captured through a love and respect of the land and a dedication to a better tomorrow. Enter photographs that show the pictorial, scenic or graphic nature of Missouri farms, farming or agricultural products and represent the beauty of your farm.

Faces of the Farm – Individual people coming together with their unique personalities, ideas and work ethics are what make Missouri great. They want to see the portraits of Missouri’s farmers, farm families and people who make agriculture great doing what they do best – working. The story of agriculture is often told in the people who work and live on the land, so show the faces of your farm.

The Farmer’s Life – The life of a farmer is unique and always interesting. With everything always on the move, photos help capture the humor, drama and fun of the farm that makes this lifestyle worth living. Work, play, friendship or farm families sharing their love for one another – it’s all about the farmer’s life.

Pride of the Farm – There is a lot to be proud of when it comes to Missouri’s farms and ranches. The Department of Agriculture knows you are pleased with your trusty tractors, lush fields, healthy livestock and all the hard work that goes into them – so don’t be shy and show them off. Showcase what makes you proud to be a Missouri farmer.

Children’s Barnyard – The talent of the children here in Missouri is amazing. Through 4-H or encouragement for their parents, children across the state are taking incredible photos of what agriculture means to them. That’s why organizers created a category just for children ages 12 and younger to showcase what they are doing on the farm and in their communities. (Open to children ages 12 and younger. All types of agriculture and farming-related pictures are eligible. Parent/guardian approval is required.

To enter, submit up to three JPG/JPEG digital files per category no later than June 11, 2021. The online form can be found at http://agriculture.mo.gov/focus/submit

• Maximum file size to use online form is 10MB

• Submitting your photo(s) is an agreement of all terms and conditions set forth in the guidelines.

Contest guidelines are:

– Photos must show some aspect of agriculture including food production or agritourism in Missouri.

– Photos must have been produced in Missouri since January 1, 2018, by the person submitting the image.

– Limit of three entries per category per photographer.

– Photographers may receive the “First Place” award in only one category

– Significant digital manipulation of photos, digital signatures and watermarks are not allowed. Normal cropping, color correction, etc. are acceptable.

– Employees of the Missouri Department of Agriculture and their immediate families are not eligible.

– Photos entered in the contest may appear on the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s website, Flickr page and in Department publications. Winning photographs will be displayed at the Missouri State Fair.

– Photos submitted to the Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest can be found on the Department’s Flickr stream.