The Atchison County Health Department reports that there were five new COVID-19 cases from March 15-22, 2021:

3 females, 1 male – ages 30-39

1 female – age 50-59

As of March 22, 2021, there have been 435 total cases in the county with 13 deaths. Four cases are currently active and there is one current active COVID-19 hospitalization in the local hospital. The current seven-day testing positivity rate is 7.69%.

COVID-19 TESTING

Atchison County Health Department is able to perform the COVID-19 rapid testing for symptomatic or exposed individuals. Testing is by appointment only. Please call 660-736-4121.

COVID VACCINE UPDATES

As of March 22, 2021, Atchison County is ranked first in the state with 29.2% of residents receiving at least one COVID vaccine dose. This includes vaccine given by the health department, our local hospitals, pharmacies and nursing homes, as well as mass vaccination events.

Moving to the Next Vaccination Phase

Governor Mike Parson ahas nnounced that Missouri will activate Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday, March 29, 2021, and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Phase 2 includes: chemical sector; commercial facilities sector; construction sector; critical manufacturing sector; defense industrial base sector, financial services sector, food/agricultural sector-remaining; government; high-er education; dis-pro-portionately affected populations; and homeless.

Phase 3 includes all Missourians.

Here is a link to the priority phases: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/.

Vaccine Available

Atchison County Health Department has Moderna Vaccine appointments are available at the Atchison County Health Department on the following dates:

March 23 and March 24: https://form.jotform.com/210686058756162

March 29 and 30: https://form.jotform.com/ 210744273882156

Use the links to schedule an appointment. You will receive a confirmation email and a consent form that will need to be completed. If you need help signing up call 660-736-4121. Some Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also available and the health department will take phone calls to set these up. Please note, your local hospital and local pharmacies may have vaccine available, too.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

3-22-21

FATALITIES 13

ACTIVE CASES 4

CASES REMOVED

FROM ISOLATION 418

TOTAL CASES 435

MALE 193

FEMALE 242

UNDER 20 YEARS 54

21-29 YEARS 40

30-39 YEARS 49

40-49 YEARS 58

50-59 YEARS 67

60-69 YEARS 79

70-79 YEARS 60

80+ YEARS 28