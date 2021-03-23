Rhonda Wiley, Atchison County Emergency Management Director, welcomed everyone and opened the meeting of the Atchison County Local Emergency Planning Committee.

A meeting for the Atchison County Local Emergency Planning Committee was held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Velma Houts University Extension office in Rock Port. Members present were Tarkio Fire Chief Shane Bredensteiner,Westboro Fire Chief Ronnie Bruce and Rock Port Fire Chief Scott Jones, along with Atchison-Holt Ambulance Director Gene Bradley, Atchison County Sheriff Dennis Martin, University of Missouri Extension Director Jim Crawford, Atchison County 911 operator Candis Stanton, Atchison County Emergency Management Assistant Director Mark Manchester and Atchison County Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley.

This committee falls under the Missouri Emergency Response Commission whose mission is to protect public health and the environment by assisting communities with chemical incident prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

Each year, owners and operators of facilities that have 500 pounds or more of an Extremely Hazardous Substance (EHS) chemical, 10,000 pounds or more of a hazardous chemical or a quantity necessary referenced by the Threshold Planning Quantity of the chemical through the EPA are required to provide a report of materials. This form is known as a Tier Two – Emergency and Hazardous Chemical Inventory Report.

During the meeting, Candis Stanton was elected chairman and the floor was opened for discussion about Tier Two reports, changes to the by-laws and for any of the members to ask questions. By-laws will be emailed to each entity for review and a meeting will be scheduled to talk about changes.

Having no further business, the meeting was adjourned.