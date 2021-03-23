Rock Port Easter Egg Hunt

The Rock Port Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Rock Port City Park. Age groups for the hunt, sponsored by New Horizons, are toddlers, preschool, kindergarten, first and second grade, third grade, and fourth grade.

Easter Egg Drive-Through in Tarkio

The O.W.L.S. is hosting an Easter Egg Drive-Through Sunday, March 28, at 3:00 p.m. Drive up to the Tarkio Elementary east door and get a bag of stuffed eggs for a home egg hunt, a snack and a drink. Goodies will be handed out from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. or while supplies last.